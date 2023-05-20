International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 2.2 %

IDS stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 204.40 ($2.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,673,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.65. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of GBX 173.65 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 332 ($4.16). The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

