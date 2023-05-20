Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Bradley James Wickens Acquires 3,940 Shares

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $15,681.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,679,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,966.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley James Wickens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley James Wickens bought 4,800 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $18,288.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bradley James Wickens bought 4,350 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $17,617.50.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Bradley James Wickens purchased 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bradley James Wickens purchased 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50.

Interactive Strength Trading Up 24.0 %

TRNR opened at $7.08 on Friday. Interactive Strength Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.