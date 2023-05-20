Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.