Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $301.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.72. Insulet has a 12 month low of $191.77 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

