InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

