Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) SVP Sells $36,553.44 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Shlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $43,330.64.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SG. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

