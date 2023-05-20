Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Purchases 17,706 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 17,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,644.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 9,106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,074,813.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Shaul Kuba acquired 9,264 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,949.44.

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba bought 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 6,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

CMCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

