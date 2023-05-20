Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Buys 103,950 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 103,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $3,086,275.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,934,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,503,345.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

BFH opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

