Injective Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $78.08 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $581.29 million and $78.08 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.27 or 0.00026810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

