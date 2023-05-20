Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFY. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

