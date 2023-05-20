Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFY. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Infosys Price Performance
Infosys stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
