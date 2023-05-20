indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $32,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.86 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,796.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,796.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,600. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

