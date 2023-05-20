Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 242,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $21,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

