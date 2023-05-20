Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,198. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,691 shares of company stock worth $77,621. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.