ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.
ImmunoGen Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 8,649,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604,267. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.