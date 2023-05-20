ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 8,649,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604,267. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.