IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 4.3%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 258,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

IMAC Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAC by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 699,413 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

