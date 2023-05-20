Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $78,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 107,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.86 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

