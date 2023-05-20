IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.23. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

