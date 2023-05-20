IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading 3.6% Higher

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.91). Approximately 379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

The company has a market cap of £3.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.99.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

