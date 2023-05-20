ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $250.00 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,760,197 coins and its circulating supply is 957,760,146 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

