ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $249.18 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,719,580 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,971,239.0458877 with 956,971,244.8401055 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26029635 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,554,261.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.