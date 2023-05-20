ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

ICL stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 975,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,302.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after purchasing an additional 363,493 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

