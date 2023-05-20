ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.53

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.53 and traded as high as $113.99. ICF International shares last traded at $113.67, with a volume of 53,582 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,953 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

