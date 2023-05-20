IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

