Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.85

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$39.16. Hydro One shares last traded at C$38.81, with a volume of 557,558 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.28.

Hydro One Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.12. The firm has a market cap of C$23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7550291 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

