HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 1.3 %
HUTCHMED stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
