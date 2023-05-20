HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 1.3 %

HUTCHMED stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.