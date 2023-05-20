Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

