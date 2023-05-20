HSBC Cuts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $6.40

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.
iQIYI Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iQIYI by 5,015.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 209.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 152,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,664 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.