HSBC Cuts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $6.40

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iQIYI by 5,015.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 209.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 152,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,664 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

