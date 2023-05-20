Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 3%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 800 ($10.02) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

