Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

HZNP stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

