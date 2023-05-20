Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

