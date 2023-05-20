Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.66 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00031688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $117.66 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00048294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,706,412 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

