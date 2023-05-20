Horizen Trading Up 4.8% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.54 or 0.00031740 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $117.05 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00123180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 133.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,704,975 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

