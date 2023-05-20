HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

HomeStreet Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

