Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

