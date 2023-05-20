HitBTC Token Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $550,128.66 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

