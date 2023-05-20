Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Acquires $79,100.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.