Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.