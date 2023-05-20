Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.