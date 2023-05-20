Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.03. 25,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.29. The company has a market cap of C$480.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

