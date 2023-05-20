Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 712,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

