Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $281.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,887. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

