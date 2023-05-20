Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Helios Towers Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Helios Towers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.