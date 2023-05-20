HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $282.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.57 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

