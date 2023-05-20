Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

