Hasbro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Hasbro stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

