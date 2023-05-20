Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 73,093 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

