Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 54.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after buying an additional 702,365 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 43.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,423 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

