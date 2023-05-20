GSK (NYSE:GSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.
GSK Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.
GSK Company Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
