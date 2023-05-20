Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $284.69 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

