GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC) Insider Purchases £6,500 in Stock

GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bernstein acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,142.30).

GreenRoc Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

GreenRoc Mining stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.00. GreenRoc Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

GreenRoc Mining Company Profile

GreenRoc Mining Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral assets. GreenRoc Mining Plc was formerly known as Pole Star Resources Plc and changed its name to GreenRoc Mining Plc in July 2021. GreenRoc Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

