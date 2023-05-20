GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC) Insider Purchases £6,500 in Stock

GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bernstein acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,142.30).
GreenRoc Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
GreenRoc Mining stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.00. GreenRoc Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
GreenRoc Mining Company Profile
